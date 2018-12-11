5 wild sex fetishes you've never of

news

Having sex can be a pretty complicated thing for some people, but it’s especially complicated when your sexual desires change from what’s considered normal.

So, in trying to list the wildest fetishes, you run up against the problem of basically, what aren’t people attracted to? Of course, lots of fetishes or turn-ons are fairly well-documented. Stuff like foot fetishes, leather, and latex, BDSM are all pretty well-established in the sexual imagination. Below's a list of sex fetishes you might actually not have heard of before.

1. Coprophilia

This fetish signifies sexual arousal by feces. If you’re handling human waste, your own or anyone else’s, you’re coming into contact with a lot of bacteria that is not supposed to either be ingested or come into contact with your mucous membranes. Play it safe.

2. Agalmatophilia

Agalmatophilia is the sexual attraction to dolls, statues, mannequins and other figurative depictions of human beings. And given how many people got their start in sexuality by pressing dolls and action figurines together at the crotch, it’s almost surprising this one isn’t more common. Although sex dolls are becoming more popular these days.

3. Emetophilia

Emetophilia which is a fetish for vomiting gets a bad rap for some reason. Possibly because we’ve evolved to find the smell of vomit nauseating as a defense mechanism against large groups of people all eating the same tainted food? In any case, aliens would probably find emetophilia no stranger than any other human sex act where someone gets covered in a bodily fluid.

4. Frotteurism

Frotteurism is a fetish for rubbing yourself sexually against someone in public. If this is your thing, pro tip: Do not do it for real! There’s lots of porn of it out there using paid, consenting actors. Rubbing yourself sexually against someone in real life is sexual assault.

5. Gerontophilia

Gerontophilia is a sexual fetish for the elderly. Which might seem less weird than basically every other age-based sexual fetish. It could still lead to improper power dynamics if the elderly person in question is in failing mental health.

