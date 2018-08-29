Pulse.ng logo
RMD, Don land in Scotland in search of perfect Johnnie Walker blend

Whisky Tour RMD, Don Jazzy land in Scotland in search of the perfect Johnnie Walker blend

  • Published:
play

On Monday, August 27, 2018, Nollywood screen idol, Richard Mofe-Damijo (popularly known as RMD), and music maestro, Don Jazzy, arrived Scotland, United Kingdom, in a quest to uncover the secrets of the perfectly blended Johnnie Walker whisky. 

You are welcome to join this quest to find what makes Johnnie Walker world’s number 1 scotch whisky.

play
play

 

RMD & Don Jazzy will tour the world’s largest private whisky collection, property of Diageo, and the magnificent Edinburgh Castle. They will additionally visit Cardhu Distillery and Dalwhinie Distillery, homes of two of the 29 single malt whiskies that are crafted into the Johnnie Walker blended whisky.

Dinner will include a traditional Scottish indulgence at an undisclosed location, and fine dining at the exclusive Kitchin.

play
play

 

Universally recognized for its iconic Striding Man logo and trademark smooth smoky finish, Johnnie Walker speaks craftsmanship in every bottle and perfection in each drop.

 

18+. Drink Responsibly.

play
play

play
play

 

 

