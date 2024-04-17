Woman lands in court for trying to steal crying 9-year-old girl on the road

Bakare, whose address was not provided, is charged with felony with child stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, A. B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, who did not take the plea of Bakare, adjourned the case until May 16, for legal advice from the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Lagos State Prosecuting counsel, Olawunmi Osibanjo, told the court that Bakare committed the offence on March 14. Osibanjo said that Bakare committed the offence at about 5:30 pm at Allynson St. Area of Ikorodu in Lagos.

The prosecutor said the defendant held the hand of the nine-year-old girl while walking on the road and the girl was crying unabated.

“People who saw her crying then asked her if the woman was her mother and she said no which brought the attention of the crowd who started questioning the defendant.

“The mother of the girl eventually appeared and told the crowd that she had never come across the defendant in her entire life,” the prosecutor said.