72-year-old father-in-law defrauds son-in-law of 3 cars, millions in land deals

Ademolake, who was led in evidence by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Babangida Isah, told Justice Mojisola Dada that Adebayo, who he met about 11 years ago, was also an estate agent.

He testified at the trial of his father-in-law for fraud and obtaining by false pretences. The witness said that the defendant called him one day and said that he should be buying plots of land from him.

According to the witness, he gave the defendant ₦300,000 and ₦400, 000 before he (the defendant) demanded for additional one million Naira which he paid him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “The defendant is the father of my wife, and I met him around 11 years ago, and he said I should be using gains from a business I was doing to be getting land from him.

“I started with ₦300, 000, ₦400, 000 in several tranches, and it got to a time when he said I should give him one million Naira, which I did.

“He also gave me a bank account number of his personal assistant, one Mr Goddy, on a particular day, and I told him I could only do a little transfer.

“I took ₦450, 000 to Baba’s office that day and I later asked him if he had other landed property.”

The witness further told the court that the defendant told him that he had plots of land around Ayegbami and Eleko in Lagos State, and promised to give him 18 plots from there.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “I told him that there was need for us to seal our business deals; so, he paid ₦3.5 and million for the first three plots of land in Ogombo in Ajah, and he wrote receipts for the 18 plots of land.

“I never new that things would go wrong between us until he introduced me to one Mr Akin.

“He called Akin said they wanted to sell one estate behind Falling Rain Estate, and it was ₦7.5 million.

“I paid ₦1.5 million cash that day to Baba Muritala Adebayo. After that, I paid another one million Naira. The total amount I paid was ₦3.5 million.”

The witness further told the court that the Akin warned him against paying money to the defendant as he was removing a ‘ridiculous’ amount as commission. The witness said that the defendant denied collecting any commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the court that after two years of securing the land, he discovered that the land had been taken over by another estate developer. The witness told the court that on discovery of an encroachment on his property, he lodged a complaint to the defendant but the defendant asked him to call a man simply identified as Mr Goddy, and promised to give him another land.

He said that he had taken him to some places for the recovery of the 18 plots of land to no avail. When the witness was being cross-examined by defence counsel, Bamidele Ogundele, about documents to authenticate his claims, the witness said he had all the receipts of all payments made by him.

An attempt by the prosecution counsel to tender the receipts through the witness during the cross-examination was rejected by the court. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EFCC, on January 24, arraigned the defendant on a three-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretences.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The commission alleged that the defendant, with an intent to defraud, obtained the sum of ₦4.5 million from Ademolake by falsely informing him that the payment was for three plots of land at Ogombo Ajah in Lagos State, a presentation he knew to be false.

EFCC added that the defendant collected ₦5.5 million from the complainant as part-payment for 18 plots of land in Ayogbemi Village in Ibeju-Lekki, which he knew to be false.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further alleged that the defendant collected two Toyota Camry (2005 model) and one Honda Accord (2006 model), valued at 9 million Naira from the complainant as part of payment for the 18 plots of land at Ibeju, a presentation he knew to be false.