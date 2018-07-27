Policemen kill SARS officer after mistaking him for kidnapper

news

An officer of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, in Anambra has been killed in error after some policemen mistook him for a kidnapper and opened fire on him.

Punch reports that the policemen, who shot and killed the SARS operative in error were guarding a private residence in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The SARS operative was reported to have accompanied one of his colleagues to effect an arrest at about 4.30 am in the neighbourhood when the sad occurrence happened.

Police source narrated how policemen killed SARS officer

According to the report, a Police source narrated how the deceased SARS operative was mistaken for a kidnapper by the policemen.

“He (the deceased) accompanied one of his colleagues to somebody’s residence to effect an arrest at about 4.30 am.

“They were handcuffing their suspect when somebody who did not know that they were SARS operatives alerted some policemen on guard in a private residence in the neighbourhood.

“The neighbour had told the policemen that kidnappers were trying to abduct someone.

ALSO READ: Policeman shoots man in the face and drives away

“As soon as the policemen arrived the scene and saw the SARS operatives, they opened fire at them and gunned down the deceased, thinking they were kidnappers.

“It was minutes after that his colleagues identified him as a SARS operative on special duty,” the source told Punch.

Police confirms killing of SARS officer by policemen

The Special Anti Robbery Squad has reportedly confirmed the incident.

It was reported that the Officer-in-charge of SARS at Awkuzu, Sunday Okpe, confirmed the incident.

Okpe, who reportedly confirmed the incident on the telephone said the deceased was one of his subordinates.