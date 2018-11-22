Pulse.ng logo
Pastor who calls himself "God" jailed after raping 8 church members

One of the women reportedly raped by her pastor says she was unable to turn down the request of a man she thought to be God.

Pastor Lee is alleged to have raped his victims multiple times.

(BBC News)

A South Korean pastor Lee Jae-rock who thinks himself "God" has been sentenced to jail where he will remain for 15 years after raping 8 women who worship at his church.

The convict who began his Manmin Central Church in the year 1982, reportedly started with 12 followers. But the organization has grown to become a leading religious group with 130,000.

Lee's victims reportedly felt a sense of obligation to him. This forced to obey his command because they believed he was "God".

"I was unable to turn him down. He was more than a king. He was God," one of the women that was sexually abused by the pastor tells South Korean media.

Pastor who calls himself "God" jailed after raping 8 female church members play

Lee reportedly closed his eyes when a judge gave the verdict sentencing him to 15 years in jail.

(Press)

 

The Seoul Central District Court passed a judgment on 75-year-old Lee Jae-rock whose defence counsel alleged that "the women were lying for revenge after they were excommunicated for breaking the rules of the church."

This is confirmed in a report by the BBC News. It confirmed that the pastor closed his eyes while a judge gave the verdict.

