news

An internet fraudster thinks he is out of earshot so he chats freely with his friend about how he was made to eat poo-poo with bread.

He intimates his companion on how uncomfortable the task was.

From the conversation they both had, having to shove down human faeces down his throat seemed like some of the requirements he needed to fulfil to help him get richer.

ALSO READ: 3 times internet fraudsters have used family members for blood money

Unknown to him, his girlfriend Barbie Ulonna, who had visited him was listening through a kitchen window while they chatted. It appeared the most shocking thing she has ever heard.

No longer does she wonder about why she has a sore on her gums. It had all been the result of having to kiss a boyfriend who is into Yahoo Plus and eats shit as part of the requirements needed to help him become rich.

"I posted a story some time ago, about kissing someone I just started dating and when I got home, I had sores all over my gum, I didn't think it was something serious since the first sore went away after 2days.

"Well, reading comments here made me really scared, some people suggested I had herpes, so I had to rush to the hospital the next day.... Doctor ran a check on me, and thankfully, it wasn't herpes but oral thrush..

"Now, here's the main gist...

"I visited le boo (now ex), with the intention of discussing what I noticed with him, and to know what he actually eats that causes me to have those sores.

"On my way to his house, I perceived a very awful smell at just outside the gate, I felt it's normal refuge smell, so I didn't take it to mean anything.

"Few minutes after I visited, his friend also came visiting, and we were all just in the parlor gisting, before NEPA took the light.... Lee boo went to turn on the gen and his friend went with him, I also decided to go to the kitchen to find something to drink, that was when I heard their discussion.

"My people, it turned out lee boo was telling his friend that the last excreta (shit) they brought was smelling very terribly, he said he just managed to use little amount to eat bread and then threw away the remaining in the neighbors trash, his friend was laughing and then told him to just tell the guys that bring it not to bring the one that smells too much.

"I fainted and woke up, I couldn't believe my ears, what????

"He was into yahoo plus???? I don't understand, I know where he works and besides, I wasn't even dating him for money, I was devastated, it didn't make sense, why would he involve in such??

"Anyway, I quickly ran back to the parlor, sat down and pretended not to hear anything.

"As soon as he came out, I just told him I needed to go, he was surprised because I only just got there, but I gave one excuse and he let me go, with promise I was to see him the next day, he saw me off to the car and I drove off, that's the last time I'd ever see him again, thank God he doesn't know my house. God forbid bad thing.

"I'm still petrified, may God save us ladies from evil ooo, there's a lot out there, one can't be too sure again.

"But u see ehh? Before I date anybody again; he has to do HIV test, mouth swab, mental check and spiritual check...... I'm done with relationships for now," a much wiser Barbie Ulonna writes on Facebook.

Eating shit for money is the new deal for Yahoo Plus patrons

In another incident, far shocking than Ulonna’s account, an unknown lady is captured in a video as she discharged excreta into the mouth of a man.

On Twitter, a lot of negative reactions have met the incident which many perceive as a desperate attempt to get money.

ALSO READ: Herbalist asked to bring a human heart and two hands to get N11m

Most of the comments made on the incident highlighted the desperate length internet fraudsters are willing to explore in their quest for money.

Barking like a dog seems to be one of them

A video shared on Instagram in April 2018, has also brought attention to a new money ritual system which requires wealth seekers to bark like a dog once a month in order to be rich.

In a clip posted by Instablog9ja on Friday, April 13, a young man was captured in this act while his buddies made fun of him.

The texts which accompanied the post revealed the ritual as a new trend common in Ijebu-Ode.

ALSO READ: How women are becoming frequent targets for suspected ritual killers

The person in the footage, name unknown, seemed vast in the procedure he once exhibited during a visit to the Club Royale located in Oba-Akran, Ikeja, Lagos.

It appeared a distasteful exhibition by a following of Nigerian youths who have developed a liking for easy money.