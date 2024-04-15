104 suspected criminals arrested during Sallah celebration in Kano

The state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons of various descriptions during the festive period.

Gumei said the command was committed to dealing with all miscreants and their sponsors who are hellbent on taking advantage of festive periods to derail the existing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

He explained that adequate security measures had been put in place to guarantee a peaceful atmosphere in and outside the metropolis.

“We have put in place a sensitive security network that would pave the way for the arrest and prosecution of any person or group of people tampering with the peaceful nature the state was known for."

The Commissioner said the command had already increased surveillance and patrols in some identified areas where youths tended to exploit festive periods to promote nefarious activities.

He explained that the command’s intelligence units had also increased vigilance for collection and putting into action relevant information to pre-empt likely emerging security threats in all parts of the state.