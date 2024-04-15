ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

104 suspected criminals arrested during Sallah celebration in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gumei said the command was committed to dealing with all miscreants and their sponsors who are hellbent on taking advantage of festive periods.

Police said 104 suspected criminals arrested during Sallah celebration in Kano.
Police said 104 suspected criminals arrested during Sallah celebration in Kano.

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons of various descriptions during the festive period.

Gumei said the command was committed to dealing with all miscreants and their sponsors who are hellbent on taking advantage of festive periods to derail the existing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

He explained that adequate security measures had been put in place to guarantee a peaceful atmosphere in and outside the metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have put in place a sensitive security network that would pave the way for the arrest and prosecution of any person or group of people tampering with the peaceful nature the state was known for."

The Commissioner said the command had already increased surveillance and patrols in some identified areas where youths tended to exploit festive periods to promote nefarious activities.

He explained that the command’s intelligence units had also increased vigilance for collection and putting into action relevant information to pre-empt likely emerging security threats in all parts of the state.

“We are making arrangements to prosecute the 104 suspects arrested before a competent court of law,” the Commissioner added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

'We regret it' - Enenche bows to pressure, apologises to lady accused of false testimony

'We regret it' - Enenche bows to pressure, apologises to lady accused of false testimony

FG says Nigeria will lead Africa in developing and regulating AI globally

FG says Nigeria will lead Africa in developing and regulating AI globally

Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

FG urged to review PIA as food shortage hits 25 million Nigerians

FG urged to review PIA as food shortage hits 25 million Nigerians

Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

An investigation is ongoing [Punch]

17-year-old boy fakes own kidnap, lands in police net

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators