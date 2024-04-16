Edo residents curse cable thief electrocuted while stealing from transformer

The transformer is located along Airport Road, Benin City.

The suspect was reported to have succeeded in cutting off some of the cables before his sudden electrocution.

According to PM News, passers-by who saw the suspect’s body rained curses on him for being responsible for the poor supply of electricity in their areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of the area, who spoke to the newspaper blamed the deceased’s action on the get-rich-quick syndrome of the Nigerian youth, adding that the suspect’s action plunged the area into total darkness.

Reacting to the incident, the BEDC Acting Head of Corporate Communications, Evelyn Gbiwen, decried the incessant thefts and vandalism of the company’s facilities.

She wondered why vandals still steal from the facilities despite the company’s repeated warnings to the members of the public.

Gbiwen said the act of the deceased vandal had already thrown the area into darkness.

She said people must learn from the incident and desist from vandalising and stealing from the company’s facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT