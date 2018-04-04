Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy

news

A German woman and her son have been killed by a family pet, a Staffordshire terrier which slaughtered them at their Hannover residence.

Their corpses were discovered by a relative who informed the police of their passing on the evening of Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

A statement issued by the police the following day expressed that the deceased, aged 52 and 27 years old respectively, were “apparently killed by the dog,” AFP News confirmed in a report.

The rate of dog attacks in Germany has encouraged the introduction of tight rules following aggression against children and adults.

Lion devours zookeeper in Kaduna

A zookeeper, Mustapha Adam, has been mauled by a lion which escaped from the Gamji Gate amusement park in Kaduna. He died early Wednesday, February 7, 2018, following an injury sustained in the neck.

The big cat has been lured back to its cage after a break-out according to many reports.

BBC Africa confirmed that a similar occurrence happened at Ibadan, Oyo State, in September 2017. A lion reportedly killed its caregiver while being fed.

Much earlier, another lion escape from its confinement located in the central city of Jos but residents came to no harm.

The animal was quickly tranquilized and killed before it could confront civilians.