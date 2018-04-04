Home > Gist > Metro >

Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy

Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy

The police in Germany have confirmed the death of a woman and her son who were killed by a Staffordshire terrier.

A Staffordshire terrier attacked family members, a mother and her son, in Hannover, Germany.

A Staffordshire terrier attacked family members, a mother and her son, in Hannover, Germany.

(Daily Mail)
A German woman and her son have been killed by a family pet, a Staffordshire terrier which slaughtered them at their Hannover residence.

Their corpses were discovered by a relative who informed the police of their passing on the evening of Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

A statement issued by the police the following day expressed that the deceased, aged 52 and 27 years old respectively, were “apparently killed by the dog,” AFP News confirmed in a report.

The rate of dog attacks in Germany has encouraged the introduction of tight rules following aggression against children and adults.

Lion devours zookeeper in Kaduna

A zookeeper, Mustapha Adam, has been mauled by a lion which escaped from the Gamji Gate amusement park in Kaduna. He died early Wednesday, February 7, 2018, following an injury sustained in the neck.

The big cat has been lured back to its cage after a break-out according to many reports.

BBC Africa confirmed that a similar occurrence happened at Ibadan, Oyo State, in September 2017. A lion reportedly killed its caregiver while being fed.

A zookeeper, Mustapha Adam was attacked by a lion which escaped from a wildlife park in Kaduna. play

A zookeeper, Mustapha Adam was attacked by a lion which escaped from a wildlife park in Kaduna.

(BBC Africa)

 

Much earlier, another lion escape from its confinement located in the central city of Jos but residents came to no harm.

The animal was quickly tranquilized and killed before it could confront civilians.

The frequent events suggest a need to improve on the safety standards at wildlife parks, one of the income generators in Nigeria's vast land where tourism has become a mainstay.

