Father torture children for six months in Akwa Ibom

Child Abuse Father tortures children after pastor accuses them of witchcraft

The children's stepmother has also aided their father in torturing them.

The children; on the left, Benjamin, 14 and Abasiofiong, 12 were tortured by their Father and Stepmother

A boy and a girl were tortured for six months by their father, Johnson Amos and his wife — their stepmother in Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket local government, Akwa Ibom State.

According to Lailas News, upon being rescued, the 12 year old boy, Benjamin said, “My stepmom, Uduak Johnson took us to many churches to confirm whether we’re witches or not but a pastor told her that we were not witches.

Benjamin's back from excessive beating and molestation

"She said that the pastor is a liar. She took us to another church and the prophet there said we were witches.

"When I denied it she used stone and hit my head, blood-soaked my whole body and I fainted."

They continued, “We’ve not been going to school for more than a year now.

Burn scar Abasiofiong's head

They were however rescued by the Child Right and Rehabilitation Network [CRARN] off an anonymous tip from concerned people that the children might die of hunger and torture.

Statement signed by Johson Amos, their father for the Eket Area Police

Upon the children’s rescue, their father and stepmother reportedly remained defiant and showed no remorse. Their father also denounced them in a statement now lodged with the Eket area of the Nigerian police force.

