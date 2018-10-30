Edufirst.Ng, Canadian firm ink agreement worth $1m

news

With certain jobs already becoming obsolete thereby skyrocketing the demand for IT related jobs globally, Nigeria will have to toughen its efforts in making sure that graduates and non-graduates are adequately equipped with the right skill set.

It is on this side-line that EduFirst.ng, an indigenous organization and a subsidiary of Skool Media, signed a partnership (agreement) worth $1 million on Thursday with Jobminders Incorporated, a human capacity development company based in Canadan.

The $1 million would be channelled towards building capacities and repositioning the scope of the Nigerian graduate by making them more globally competitive in IT related field in the next five years.

Consequently, both companies are looking at developing an online virtual learning and Mobile App tagged “Edufirst Tek Classes” which will accommodate training programmes for fresh graduate, top-level management and executives on core managerial skills.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Moses Imayi, the CEO and Co-founder of Edufirst described the partnership as a bold step geared towards ensuring that a standardized curricular for digital and IT skills training program is being provided to many Nigerians.

He said Edufirst is commencing the first series of its international partnerships focused on building capacities and developing core skills that will be relevant to the future of Nigeria.

Imayi emphasized that with the growing trend of job losses and skills gap the country, the indigenous firm is committed to ensuring that IT deficiencies are addressed while making the Nigerian labour market become more vibrant in adopting relevant skills sets that resonate with the 21st century years.

Imayi maintained that the training offerings to be covered in the first phase of the partnership with Jobminders are skills set that are globally recognized which would help any participant to be employable anywhere in the world.

He clarified that the partnership with the Canadian firm was not aimed at immigrating Nigerians to developed countries in search of greener pastures, thus refuting the idea that Edufirst runs and offers immigration services to Nigerians.

“You don’t need to be in Canada or US to do an IT project because you can work virtually; therefore it is not about sending Nigerians to work in the overseas. The most important thing and the whole idea is to equip them, bridge the gap in the IT-related skills,” he said.

According to the Vice President of Jobminders Incorporated, Charles Osazuwa, the demand of IT-related jobs are humongous while the available skill sets to do these jobs are scarce and has become imperative to start nurturing the needed skills for Nigerian to fit in into the labour market.

He said lots of jobs are being outsourced to many people at different climate but Nigeria still does not get its quota due to the skills gap in those fields.

“Most times I see Nigerians end up working in factories in developed countries because most of them don’t have the skills to take up certain jobs which employers are always seeking for.

He said being a staffing support industry; Jobminders Incorporated is poised to deliver personnel with the right qualification, attitude and enthusiasm to employers globally by equipping IT enthusiasts who are ready to develop themselves in the field of technology.

