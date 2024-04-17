ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos woman accused of stealing ₦2.1m from dead boyfriend's account gets ₦200k bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor stated that it was the daughter of the late man who discovered the withdrawal and the case was reported at the police station.

The defendant, a businesswoman, who resides in 16, Joseph Harrison St., Iwaya area, Yaba, Lagos, is charged with theft. She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecution Counsel, Innocent Odugbo, told the court that Onunyere committed the offence between October 27 and November 20, 2023 in Yaba, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendant withdrew ₦2.1million from the account of John Nwanu through his mobile phone App after his death. The prosecutor said that it was the daughter of the late man, Ruth, who discovered the withdrawal and the case was reported at the police station.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes the provision of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Magistrate, M. F Onamusi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Onamusi adjourned the case until May 8 for mention.

