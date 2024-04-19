ADVERTISEMENT
Smugglers use flying boat to move drugs in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The operatives discovered that a large quantity of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp in sacks were being offloaded from a flying boat.

Sacks of Indian hemp [Channels Television]
The spokesperson for the police in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday. Hundeyin said that detectives from the tactical squad, Ijaniki, intercepted the substances on Wednesday at about 4:30 am while on morning patrol around the Ajangbadi area.

He said that the tactical team trailed one white Mercedes Benz mini truck to Ilufe Waterside Jetty, Alaba International, Ojo. The image maker said that the operatives discovered that a large quantity of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp in sacks were being offloaded from a flying boat.

One suspect (43, with name withheld), alleged to be the driver of the truck, was arrested. A total of 1,040 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp in 30 sacks were recovered.

“The suspect alleged that one man, simply identified as Ifeanyi, contacted him to convey the substances from Waterside Jetty to Alaba International Market, Ojo, in Lagos.

“Investigation is ongoing and effort is on to track and arrest the said Ifeanyi,” he said.

