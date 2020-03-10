March 9, 2020 was World International DJ Day - another moment to celebrate the catalysts to get parties started. It was another moment to celebrate the challenges besetting their progress and ascent. It was another moment to discuss the concept of being a DJ.

For this purpose, Nigerian DJs, Big N, Jimmy Jatt, Lambo, Obi, Neptune, Spinall and Nana linked up to discuss the following;

The individual and collective difficulties faced by DJs in Nigeria. How the internet and social media impacts their craft. Their responsibilities and duties as Nigerian DJs. The factors limiting Nigerian DJs. The goals DJs need to achieve so their craft can be worthy of emulation.

You can watch the content below;