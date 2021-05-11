Who Get Ear Vol. 132: Here are the 10 Nigerian songs you need to play this week

This is the 132nd installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

Weekly acts will also get a spotlight on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram Page. The pick of the week will also get a 30 second spin on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram stories.

You can check Vol. 131 here. This week, we feature Kuddi Is Dead. Taiyeh, Sayo, Jess ETA, Jolomi, Fireboy and more.

Pick of the week: Laxy BBK featuring Odumodublvck - Nonstop

Moment of the week: KAMAL - Blockbuster

Here are our picks of the week;

Mitch Angelo - Lost Myself

Coming off of his 2020 project, Trade Secrets; Trap-soul artiste, Mitch Angelo extends his run of soul-searching with Parallel, a 6-track EP. He details his life in sonics. The bass thumps, hi-hatstell of heart racing through insecurity; the relationships lost, depression, maturity, and everything that falls within.

'Parallel' features Jake Millz, Ebi, Deelokz and Bryanzee, and coupled with production credits from Type A, Koe the Kreator, Malik Bawa and Bryanzee; Parallel relaxes, and provokes at once. There might not be light at the end of the tunnel, but at least, you’ll feel good as you wade through the dark.

Sitting a track three, 'Lost Myself' starts off with a voicenote from a woman, who accuses him of insecurity and self-sabotage.

KAMAL - Blockbuster

Speaking about 'Blockbuster,' KAMAL says, "On blockbuster, I give insight into my personality. It’s a track that reminds me of the go-getter that I am, to keep on moving against all odds and remember that what I’m making is a blockbuster."

Cheso - Don't Mind

Released in 2017 off his EP, The L.Y.L.Y Project, Cheso runs into Afro-fusion to declare his carefree demeanour towards loud love and sensuality from a woman.

Danie - Waka

This is the first single `WAKA` off his much anticipated debut EP titled SIOS - Sorry I Overslept.

This melodic Afrobeats tune which was written by Danie and produced by Bizzouch tells a grassroot story about his come up and all the sacrifices he has had to make to do what he loves the most which is music. It encourages people that are struggling and hustling and in Danie's own words, it's a record in which he poured his heart out.

Jody - Nonstop

Jody was recently unveiled as a new signee under Skales' OHK Entertainment imprint. Jody makes his introduction with a TUC-produced tune dubbed 'Nonstop,' an emotive as which finds Jody baring his feelings and making a pledge of unending love to a significant other.

This is Jody’s first single under the Skales-led label and the first from the new artists’ upcoming EP slated for a June 2021 release.

Ridah Talatu - Rhythm

Ridah Talatu is an Independent Nigerian Afro-R&B/Afrofusion artist based in Lagos who just released her newest Amapiano Single titled 'Rhythm.' The song is an appreciation of how music inspires dancefloor gymnastics.

Laxy BBK featuring Odumodublvck - Nonstop

Produced by Afroselecta, this record comes off Laxy BBK's latest EP, Capo Di Tutti. The record is sung-rapped over topics of determination.

DwinTheStoic - Ifunanyam

Dwin, The Stoic has just released his new single titled 'Ifunanyam.'

The ballad features Dwin's voice over a piano and strings. It tells the story of a person who is speaking to a lover who has left them and is now returning. The protagonist speaks of lingering love and imagines a world where their lover stays and love grows.

The single is produced by Dwin's longtime collaborator, Rhaffy, and features guitars from guitarist Blaqsmith. The cover art was designed by digital artist Akachi Ogbonna. Ifunanyam comes after the release of Ignis Brothers' (Dwin's band) debut album 'The Cost of Our Lives.'

YBTHEWILDYOUTH - NINA

A fifth release for YB, 'Nina' is a Trap Song about a thrilling romance between two young lovers in a yet to be defined relationship.

Kimilist - Sika ft Yaw Tog & Kwame Yesu