Watch Wizkid and Skepta video for Energy Stay Far Away

New Video Skepta - Energy (Stay Far Away) feat. Wizkid

Wizkd and Skepta are out with the much-anticipated video for the hit song, 'Energy (Stay Far Away).'

Skepta and Wizkid have shared the video to their hit single, 'Bad Energy' in the early hours of Thursday, September 6.

Released earlier in the year, the power collaboration has eased its way to the top of the charts as the groovy song which has a message for anyone with a negative vibe adequately serves as the perfect anthem for the clubs.

The Meji Alabi directed accompanying visuals finds the two artists on a beach in Lagos, as they casually bring the party to the retro-inspired, multiple modes video.

As the clip ends, Skepta gets in on the 'Shaku Shaku' dance, as they also pay homage to the late Fela Kuti.

