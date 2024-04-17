Burna Boy makes Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list

In her tribute, the legendary Beninese singer described Nigerian Afro-fusion star Burna Boy as a history-making artist who young people from Africa look up to.

Angelique Kidjo praised Burna Boy for finding inspiration in African folk music and for following the footsteps of Nigerian Afrobeat originator Fela Kuti.

"Ten years ago or so, when young African musicians would come to me for advice, I would tell them, “You don’t need to mimic American artists! The world needs the amazing richness and beauty of our traditional African music and our culture. This land is where most of modern music comes from. This source of inspiration is inexhaustible. Its freshness and its elegance will get the world’s attention for sure.”

Burna Boy has made that vision a global reality. Inspired by the fantastic drums of Nigerian folk music, and studied in the craft of the great African singer-songwriters, he follows in the footsteps of Fela Kuti—the internationally celebrated Afrobeats artist and activist. Burna Boy’s deeply original flow and his signature groove have conquered the world with an impressive series of firsts: in 2023, he became the first African artist to sell out a U.S. stadium, and in 2024, he became the first Afrobeats artist to sing at the Grammys. He is history in the making. Now a whole generation of young people from the continent is looking up to him."

Since breaking into the international scene in 2018, Burna Boy has been one of the biggest musicians in the world. In his Grammy-nominated 2019 album 'African Giant', Burna Boy featured Angelique Kidjo in the single 'Different' alongside Damian Marley.

The legendary Angelique Kidjo would feature Burna Boy on her Grammy-nominated song 'Do Yourself' in 2021.