Date: May 21, 2019
Song Title: Koshi Dani
Artist: Qdot
Genre: Afrobeats, afro-house, Kwaito, Gqom
Producer: Drumphase
Album: TBA
Label: Yoruba Bad Boi Music
Video Director: Mic Daviz
Details/Takeaway: In Yoruba, ‘koshi danu’ is the equivalent of ‘Piss off’ in English. On this one, Qdot, the self-acclaimed ‘Alagbe’ Nigerian king of one-liners and sleeper hits is a chef.
He basically picked scenarios after another and served the subs around. Everyone got hit with something.
This one has entered.
You can listen to the song below;