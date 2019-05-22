Date: May 21, 2019

Song Title: Koshi Dani

Artist: Qdot

Genre: Afrobeats, afro-house, Kwaito, Gqom

Producer: Drumphase

Album: TBA

Label: Yoruba Bad Boi Music

Video Director: Mic Daviz

Details/Takeaway: In Yoruba, ‘koshi danu’ is the equivalent of ‘Piss off’ in English. On this one, Qdot, the self-acclaimed ‘Alagbe’ Nigerian king of one-liners and sleeper hits is a chef.

He basically picked scenarios after another and served the subs around. Everyone got hit with something.

This one has entered.

You can listen to the song below;