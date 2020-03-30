On March 30, 2020 as Lagos prepares to a 14-day lockdown, Teni jumped on her Twitter page to deliver a one-minute vocal performance. While hugging a man from behind, she sings a song filled with declarations of love and sexual innuendos.

The freestyle showcased Teni's underrated ability as a vocalist. While the song seems a joke, a lot of people are already assuming the guy whom Teni sings for is her boyfriend. Teni does the freestyle after a long hiatus. One of the first things that got her attention was her ability to perform freestyles. She also calls herself the 'one-take god.'

This comes after her masterful 8-minute freestyle on Tim Westwood TV via Capital Xtra in the UK.