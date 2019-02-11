Kaha enlists veterans eLDee, Gen. Pype, Jahborne and Sean Tero in video for Wayo.

As Nigerians prep for the coming 2019 general elections, veteran singer Kaha who had the hit single, 'Heart Robber' with 2baba in the mid-2000s has released a timely record with an accompanying music video titled ‘Wayo’ addressing the ills that plague the general society.

Joined by veteran rapper Eldee The Don, General Pype, Jahborne and Sean Tero, the Atlanta based quartet take a swipe at Nigeria’s political class, berating them for the numerous deceit and corruption they continually perpetuate to the detriment of the citizens.

This is Kaha’s first single of 2019 after the successful release of his comeback single, ‘Mariana’ featuring Timaya last year.