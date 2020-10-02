On October 1, 2020, Nigerian singers, Fireboy and Rema delivered their respective performances to support the release of EA's FIFA 21.

Some days ago, news filtered in that Fireboy was the only Nigerian to be featured on FIFA 21 official soundtrack. His song, 'Scatter' makes the main soundtrack alongside Dua Lipa's as well as other global superstars.

During the performance, Rema who also features on the soundtrack thrilled his audience with his songs, 'Alien,' 'Beamer,' 'Bad Commando,' 'American Love,' 'Rainbow,' and so forth. Rema was supported by MAVIN producer Altims during the performance.

This also comes after Rema's infamous Twitter rant at the start of the week after rumours that he was slapped at the BBNaija Lockdown Finale.

You can watch the full performance below;