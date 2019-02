Meek Mill shares the visuals to 'Going Bad' featuring Drake.

Following Meek Mill's return from prison and putting an end to his running beef with Drake, the duo came together for their first collaborative effort since 2015.

'Going Bad' is a single off his last album, ''Championships'' and the visuals is a big party that features cameo appearances from the likes of Swizz Beatz, T.I, Nipsey Hustle, DJ Mustard, J Prince and Jas Prince.