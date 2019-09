Artist: Q2 featuring Naira Marley and Zlatan

Song Title: Come Online (Remix)

Genre: Gqom

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 19, 2019

Label: Born Star Entertainment

Producer: Drumphase Productions

Video Director: Naya

Details/Takeaway: After the original version, this one looks set to be another sleeper hit in the Nigerian mainstream.

