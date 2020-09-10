Artist: Veen
Album Title: On Impact
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, Trap, Cloud Rap, Emo
Date of Release: September 10, 2020
Producers: Veen
Album Art:
Length: 6 Tracks, 14:56
Features: 2 - Kiienka and Tochi Bedford
Label: Dolphn Radio
Details/Takeaway: The project is personal in its discussion of recurrent themes in a coming-of-age story - Veen is only 22. It is also Veen's fourth project in just one year after Eternal Flex and Star - a collaborative EP with his brother, Kiienka.
You can play the project below;