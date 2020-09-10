Artist: Veen

Album Title: On Impact

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, Trap, Cloud Rap, Emo

Date of Release: September 10, 2020

Producers: Veen

Album Art:

Veen - On Impact. (TBD)

Length: 6 Tracks, 14:56

Features: 2 - Kiienka and Tochi Bedford

Label: Dolphn Radio

Details/Takeaway: The project is personal in its discussion of recurrent themes in a coming-of-age story - Veen is only 22. It is also Veen's fourth project in just one year after Eternal Flex and Star - a collaborative EP with his brother, Kiienka.

You can play the project below;