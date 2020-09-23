In the late hours of Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido was seen playing drums during a high praise session in a church. This event happened in Asaba, Delta State. The Nigerian superstar can be vividly seen punishing the snares like the stole something, albeit while producing good vibes.

It particularly came as a shocker for many who didn't know that Davido is a music producer. His cousin, B-Red is also an accomplished drummer. Immediately the video debuted on Twitter, everything went into overdrive.

You can see the best comments from the event below;