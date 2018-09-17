Pulse.ng logo
Tiwa Savage calls out promoters who abandoned her after show

Tiwa Savage Singer calls out promoters for abandoning her after show in Kenya

Tiwa Savage calls out promoter who left her stranded after a concert in Kenya.

  Published: 2018-09-17
Tiwa Savage's London pop-up makes its mark on the city play Tiwa Savage calls out promoters who left her stranded after concert in Kenya (Instagram/ tiwasavage)

Tiwa Savage has angrily lashed out at a show promoter who abandoned her after performing at an event in Kenya this weekend.

Mavin artist, Tiwa Savage is angry this Monday morning, September 17th, and the cause of her anger is an event promoter who failed to settle her hotel bills and other expenses after a performance in Kenya on Saturday night.

Taking to her Twitter page, [@TiwaSavage], she posted a number of messages, venting and calling out the promoter for the way she has been treated.

''Checking out of the hotel and full accommodation not paid for, no car to take us to the airport and promoters want to talk trash about artists.''

She then went further saying, ''Funny how everyone is asleep and phones are off after the show but they blow up your phone when they need you for radio and press runs before the show.''

Tiwa Savage had taken to the stage in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend, where she performed at the Carnivore Restaurant, venue of the Dancehall legend, Redsan's ''Baddest Album Launch.''

Kenya’s dancehall king Redsan gave his fans something special during the launch of his fifth studio album titled Baddest on Saturday at the Carnivore Grounds.

play Tiwa Savage and her band performing at Redsan's 'Baddest Album launch' in Kenya (Twitter/Thebiggestkaka)

play Tiwa Savage lights up the stage (BiggestKaka)

The concert featured Jamaican Dancehall artiste Demarco, Nigerian pop queen Tiwa Savage as well as Kenyan hip-hop king Khaligraph Jones.

Tiwa however stated that the behaviour of the promoters will not stop her from loving Kenya, ''I love Kenya, always have and always will,'' she declared.

