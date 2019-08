Artist: Tekno

Song Title: Better (Hope for Africa)

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: August 21, 2019

Producer: Tekno

Label: Cartel Music

Details/Takeaway: Fit again Nigerian producer and singer comes off the back of controversy, 'Agege,' a new single with Zlatan, and a recently production credit for Swae Lee and Drake to release a politically charged anthem for Africa.

