RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kahren releases debut EP, 'I Think I Know Her'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

After releasing singles like 'Peekaboo' and 'SAFA,' she dedicates this debut EP to finding herself as a 21-year-old woman in Nigeria and her music industry.

Kahren - I Think I Know Her. (CORDLESS)
Kahren - I Think I Know Her. (CORDLESS)

Artist: Kahren

Recommended articles

EP Title: I Think I Know Her

Genre: R&B, Afro-pop

Date of release: October 22, 2021

Producers: Typae

Singles: 1 - SAFA

Featured artists: 2 - Blaqbonez, Victony

Label: Cordless/Africori

Tracklist and Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Details/Takeaway: Under the tutelage of Gilbert 'AQ' Bani, Kahren has blossomed into one of Nigeria's most alluring singers of her generation. After releasing singles like 'Peekaboo' and 'SAFA,' she dedicates this debut EP to finding herself as a 21-year-old woman in Nigeria and her music industry.

LISTEN HERE

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Loose Kaynon returns with 'Survivor's Remorse EP'

Loose Kaynon returns with 'Survivor's Remorse EP'

Kahren releases debut EP, 'I Think I Know Her'

Kahren releases debut EP, 'I Think I Know Her'

LadiPoe features Fireboy DML on new single, 'Running'

LadiPoe features Fireboy DML on new single, 'Running'

Watch the official trailer for Biodun Stephen's 'Progressive Tailors Club'

Watch the official trailer for Biodun Stephen's 'Progressive Tailors Club'

Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match'

Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match'

Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff

Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff

Larry Gaaga features Flavour Pete Edochie, Theresa Onuorah and Phyno on new video for, 'Egedege'

Larry Gaaga features Flavour Pete Edochie, Theresa Onuorah and Phyno on new video for, 'Egedege'

Joeboy releases new video for, 'Sip [Alcohol]'

Joeboy releases new video for, 'Sip [Alcohol]'

Papa Benji season 2 finale is here! [Teaser]

Papa Benji season 2 finale is here! [Teaser]

Trending

Simi dedicates new single to 'Woman'

Simi - Woman. (Studio Brat)

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Wizkid and Justin Bieber (Twitter/Tidal)

Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring Afrobeats artists with Duke Concept [Inside By Pulse]

Osita Francis Ugeh: The art of touring an Afrobeats artist. [Pulse Nigeria]

Here are the Nigerian artists who sang about #EndSars and Lekki Tollgate massacre

Burna Boy's hair is groomed by Mata Marielle