Artist: Kahren
Kahren releases debut EP, 'I Think I Know Her'
After releasing singles like 'Peekaboo' and 'SAFA,' she dedicates this debut EP to finding herself as a 21-year-old woman in Nigeria and her music industry.
EP Title: I Think I Know Her
Genre: R&B, Afro-pop
Date of release: October 22, 2021
Producers: Typae
Singles: 1 - SAFA
Featured artists: 2 - Blaqbonez, Victony
Label: Cordless/Africori
Tracklist and Album Art:
Details/Takeaway: Under the tutelage of Gilbert 'AQ' Bani, Kahren has blossomed into one of Nigeria's most alluring singers of her generation. After releasing singles like 'Peekaboo' and 'SAFA,' she dedicates this debut EP to finding herself as a 21-year-old woman in Nigeria and her music industry.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng