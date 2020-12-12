Dapo Marino, a multi-talented Nigerian hip-hop artist, singer, songwriter and music producer has released his new album, 'Medisine Musick,' at a time when the world could do with some healing through music. The graphic/sound engineer is also the founder of the independent record label, Standard Procedure Movement (SPM).

He kicked off with a mixtape, The Rising Son followed by a joint EP, The Grim with Robert Dorian of Messy Sounds Production, UK. A video called ‘Grim’ was shot off the EP by Pacman TV in the UK. Afterwards, there was a series of SPTM mixtapes.

The 10-track album includes several great songs such as ‘Para’, which has a catchy beat, profound lyrics and also accurately describes the feelings of the Nigerian youth due to recent happenings in the country. The song supports the fight against corruption and injustice in the system.

Oxlade, AQ, Obadice and more feature on Dapo Marino's new album, 'Medisine Musick.' (Standard Procedure Movement)

The album also features artists such as Oxlade, John E Wisdom, A-Q, Obadice and more. Producers such as Daniel Ayo, Topchefz, Remi and executive producer Akinmarin Ayodapo Promise among others contributed to the tracks.

In a statement, Dapo Marino encouraged fans and new listeners to listen to the album on various legitimate platforms and anticipate a series of videos off the album, Medisine Musick.

You can listen to the album HERE.

