Artist: Barzini

Album Title: Beloved, Vol. 2 (The King's Opening) EP

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop, Trap, Triipy,

Date of Release: November 20, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Length: 8 songs, 26 minutes

Features: 6 - Lucy Q, Paybac, Layyode, Dr. Barz, Krizzjay, Shakez Baba,

Tracklist:

Omah Lay - What Have We Done. (Keyqaad)

Label: TBA

Singles: 1 - Rugged You featuring Dr. Barz

Details/Takeaway: 'Beloved 1' was an Afro-pop/Afro&B song that was released earlier in 2020. After leaving a label that he was signed to earlier in his career alongside Eclipse Nkasi, Barzini returned with Marz for the timeless project, In Spririt. After the separation of the group, Barzini returned with 'Beloved Vol. 1' and now follows it up with a Vol. 2.

