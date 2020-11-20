Artist: Barzini
Album Title: Beloved, Vol. 2 (The King's Opening) EP
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop, Trap, Triipy,
Date of Release: November 20, 2020
Producers: TBA
Album Art:
Length: 8 songs, 26 minutes
Features: 6 - Lucy Q, Paybac, Layyode, Dr. Barz, Krizzjay, Shakez Baba,
Tracklist:
Label: TBA
Singles: 1 - Rugged You featuring Dr. Barz
Details/Takeaway: 'Beloved 1' was an Afro-pop/Afro&B song that was released earlier in 2020. After leaving a label that he was signed to earlier in his career alongside Eclipse Nkasi, Barzini returned with Marz for the timeless project, In Spririt. After the separation of the group, Barzini returned with 'Beloved Vol. 1' and now follows it up with a Vol. 2.
You can play the album HERE.