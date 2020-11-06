Award-winning Nigerian disc jockey and producer DJ NEPTUNE today shares Nobody: The Extended Playlist (Neptune Records/emPawa Africa) featuring 12 new remixes of his afropop smash “Nobody” with MR EAZI and JOEBOY, out now on all DSPs.

Generating over 90 million streams and topping Apple Music’s singles chart in eight countries, 'Nobody' has been one of Nigeria's biggest songs of 2020. It's also one of the year’s most shared songs worldwide on video sharing app Triller, where users created more than 6 million clips with the track, turning the #NobodyDanceChallenge into a viral sensation featured on Al Jazeera, the BBC and The Shade Room, among other outlets.

Nobody: The Extended Playlist (Worldwide Remixes) delivers 12 new versions of 'Nobody' each featuring guests from different regions across Africa and worldwide.

Featured acts include Colombian urbano star Dylan Fuentes, Toronto rap icon Kardinal Offishall, who joins Jayd Ink and Toronto Raptors DJ 4Korners on the Canada Remix; and Jamaican superstar Konshens, who appears alongside Ghana’s J.Derobie on a dancehall version.

The 'Nobody (Trinidad Remix)' takes things even deeper into the Caribbean with an appearance from soca superstar, Voice.

“‘Nobody’ is one of the year’s biggest afrobeats hits so it was only right for me to reach out to different amazing artists that are leaders in the territory they're from and make it truly a worldwide affair,” DJ NEPTUNE says of the project.

Nigerian social media and reality TV star Laycon, and Focalistic also feature “Nobody” will also appear on DJ NEPTUNE’s upcoming full-length album, The Greatness II (Sounds of Neptune).