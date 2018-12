news

DJ Enimoney has shared the visuals to his single, 'Send Her Money' off the ''YBNL Mafia Family'' album.

Featuring Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Lk Kuddy and Kranium, 'Send Her Money' is one of the instant favourites from the group album which was released on Friday, December 14th.

The visuals now follows that of Picazzo's 'Macaroni' and Yomi Blaze's 'Ika' which had been released earlier in the day.

The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.