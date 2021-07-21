RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tshego returns with love stories and eclectic melodies on '3-Piece' [EP Review]

At the base of the EP is ‘Only If You Like That,’ one of the best African songs of 2020 so far.

Tshego is a bit of an enigma, but his talent has never been in doubt. In 2019, he belatedly released his impressive 15-track debut album, ‘Pink Panther’ under Universal Music.

The album came after the self-acclaimed Pink Panther had a child with his partner and after years of being hailed as a potential superstar. Although he’d had singles like ‘Garden’ and ‘The Vibe’ featuring Cassper Nyovest. But ‘Pink Panther’ solidified his ability to articulate extensive topics with gusto and experiment with his signature syrupy vocals.

After two years, he returned ‘Stimorol’ earlier in 2021 and now the impeccably 3-Piece, featuring Shekhinah, Flvme and Bl4ckie. Built on R&B-infused Cloud Rap and Emo on Trap drums. At the centre of the EP is ‘New’ featuring the fast-rising Bl4ckie which addresses the wild hedonism that follows a presumed breakup.

However, it also feels like Tshego is making promises to the woman. ‘My Favourite Song’ is Reggae-Fusion with R&B essence, around topics of sensual intercourse and love-making, not just sex. It can make you dance or whine your waist while also forcing you to close your eyes and sing with the passion from relatable. And yes, Shekhinah does what Skehkinah does best - kill it!

At the base of the EP is ‘Only If You Like That,’ one of the best African songs of 2020 so far. We don’t rate EPs under five tracks, but this one is an amazing listen.

