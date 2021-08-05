But at the heart of this creative is a love and head for music, exemplified by Unknown Error, his latest body of work and a follow-up to Once Upon A Quarantine in 2020. The 10-track album is a lesson in a variety of topics and its title ‘Unknown Error’ seems like an ode to admitted imperfection without an ascertained root/origin.

Aided by a beautifully curated set of beats - mostly championed by the X-blaze, the project discusses topics like detraction, providence, love, womanhood, religion, identity and more. While ‘Smoke’ was more a flex of lyrical dexterity, ‘Legendary’ celebrates legends of African music with clarity and love.

Even though Psalmurai showed a tendency to complicate his thematic conversations with other sub-themes except he’s discussing love, this is an album with impressive replay value. Thanks to quality A&R, Psalmurai discusses love with intent and character, with authenticity.

It was also important that the love songs followed each other in the album sequence, which helped them fit in and stay it. On ‘One,’ ‘Show Me Love’ and ‘Beautiful,’ the album gets into a pocket and revels in it. Featured acts like Emmy Ace, Ben Hilly, A9 and OGs like Dasuki [Kaliphates]and Ex’O [Nuff Noyz] balance the track out.

The album also has its moments of geek heaven with bars and anime impressions on ‘Liberty’ and ‘Seven.’

When it comes down to it, records like ‘Seven’ and ‘Smoke’ are some of the best Nigerian Rap songs of 2021 so far. However, ‘Error’ is the best song on this album.

What makes this project good?

Psalmurai rapped and showed that he can rap without trying to prove that he could rap - that’s a rare gift.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10