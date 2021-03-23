Dapo Tuburna has always been special. Before he signed to Tinny Entertainment, he delivered a killer verse on Chopstix's 'Sai Baba,' which garnered him some buzz. His story hasn't been perfect, it has been one of perseverance and determination, and he knows.

On 'Pause,' he sings, "Nothing can stop this blessing/Nothing can stop this shine/I prayed for the blessing but it came with a little curse..."

He is well-liked in the industry. Journalists root for him and OAPs celebrate him; there's a reason why Kemi Smallz did the intro to this EP.

I Remember Everything was released on March 19, 2021 and it documents Tuburna's imperfect journey as against the perks he's enjoyed on the way. Sometimes, Tuburna is moody and morose. Other times, upbeat with the promise of a good time and good smoke, which he highlights on 'Pause' and 'Sinner Man Vibes.'

The EP is premised delivered in English and Patois aboard Afro-Fusion, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Reggae-Fusion production. In his celebration of the good life, he urges more people to judge him. On 'Wickedest Whine,' he sings that, "Nobody holy..." in a bid to get more women step onto the dancefloor without fear or being judged.

But as the EP goes on, the enjoyment and the good life feels like a distraction to some of Tuburna's struggles. He is never able to discuss party, curvy women [Gbim Gbim Gbim] for too long before a conscious line seeps in.

In certain woke circles, 'See Finish' featuring Mayorkun would be seen as slutshaming. But in reasonable circles, it is social commentary about the need for moderation in pursuit of the good life. The record also interpolates 'Shakara Don End' by Mr. Drill.

At the root of it all, Tuburna sings with passion, thrust and conviction. On 'I Remember Everything,' he seems to be driven by a need to see his friends and his mother live the good. He also seems driven by a need to never return to the ghetto.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

7.5 - Victory