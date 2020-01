Date: January 8, 2019

Song Title: Get The Info

Artist: Phyno featuring Falz and Phenom

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Producer: Major Banggz

Album: Deal With It

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This represents Phyno's fifth video from his third album, 'Deal With It.' When Deal With It dropped, the song was a socio-political moment on which the rappers addressed the ills of Nigeria.

