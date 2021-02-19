On February 19, 2021, one of Nigeria’s greatest producers of the mo, Pheelz released his debut EP, ‘Hear Me Out.’ From its title, it seems Pheelz is eager to be given a chance as a performing artiste.

On ‘Somebody,’ Pheelz even sang about the negative opinions that his music has gotten, but he claims that he’s unconcerned and unfazed. In the song Pheelz sings, “I just want to be somebody…”

He has dreams of living the fast life as a superstar. After singing backup and contributing vocals to artists like Olamide for years, he’s ready to step out of the background and deservedly so. As a church boy, he’s no stranger to performing music. He just has one request, ‘Hear Me Out.’

After all, we all have ‘One Life’ to live, why not live it out and break all the rules, within a conscionable perspective.

As you would expect from one of Nigeria’s greatest music producers of the modern era, the EP is a sonic beauty, brimming with beats that have an identity and a character. On a record like, ‘Somebody’ he even experiments effects that were peculiar to the 80’s Electro-pop era. He also tells beautiful stories with his pen.

Surprisingly, he didn’t just attack one topic and expect the lamba to do the rest. Instead, he goes into topics and breaks them down - ‘Wayward Girl’ is an example. With its mid-tempo soul of Afro-pop and Pheelz’s electric guitar chords for melody, he sings about loving a girl who seemingly suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. She uses sex as a coping mechanism.

Pheelz’s character in the song loves her and she loves him too, but she’s also quite materialistic. Yet, Pheelz doesn’t blame her, he still loves her. The only problem is that she sees herself as “Far too gone…”

‘La Vida’ is a pop-y and the title is Spanish for, ‘The Life.’ Pheelz talks about the ideal life he wants for his lover.

While Amapiano births ‘One Life,’ Pheelz experiments with Dancehall/Galala for ‘Many Men,’ a love song about the competition he faces to retain his lover.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.7 - Victory