Artist: Orezi featuring Teni

Song Title: Your Boyd

Genre: Afro-Pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 13, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Paul Gambit

Details/Takeaway: Afro-pop act, Orezi is gearing up to release his sophomore album in July 2020 - a follow-up to his praised debut The Gehn Gehn.

You can watch the video below;