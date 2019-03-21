YBNL’s trio of Picazo, Limerick and Yomi Blaze have come together with a new single titled, 'Asibina.'

Last year, the label owned by rapper Olamide signed the duo of Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaze, two friends who had taken the internet by storm with their viral freestyles.

And after contributing to the label's joint album, YBNL Mafia Family, the street rappers have now come together to release this new one to kick things off for the year.

'Asibina' is a playful record that sees the individual rappers showcase their skills with plenty witty bars and play on trending topics.