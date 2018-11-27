Pulse.ng logo
Olamide, Picazo Rhap set to release YBNL Mafia family album

Olamide announces release date for new YBNL album

The YBNL Mafia Family album now has an official release date.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Olamide announces new YBNL Mafia family album (Instagram/Olamide)

Olamide has announced an official date for the release of the debut YBNL Mafia family album.

Ahead of the fifth edition of his Olamide Live In Concert [#OLIC5] holding before the close of the year, the YBNL label will be releasing their debut collaborative project under the YBNL Mafia Family imprint on Wednesday, December 7th.

The album is set to feature Olamide's recent signings, Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaze alongside the likes of Limerick, Davolee, Temmie Ovwasa, Lyta and producers Pheelz, Young Jonn and BBanks.

This was shared by the YBNL boss on his social media pages in the early hours of Tuesday, November 26th with the caption, ''YBNL MAFIA FAMILY !!!! Out next week.''

 

At some point, it was looking like the rapper who has seven studio albums to his name will not be releasing any project this year, making it the first time since he went professional, but this will be another addition to his solid discography and one that will serve to usher his latest additions fully into the industry ahead of the coming year.

Olamide signs Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaze

Olamide has announced the signing of young rapper, Yomi Blaze to his record label, YBNL.

Following the addition of the young rapper, Picazo, who became an online sensation over the past week to his YBNL family in the early hours of Monday, October 15th, Olamide welcomed another raw talent in Yomi Blaze to his label.

This he announced via his Instagram page, with the caption ''welcome to YBNL, never walk alone, ishè Liverpool FC.''

Olamide has been credited with the success of the careers of names like Adekunle Gold and Lil Kesh in the past and with the style of rap that both Yomi Blaze and Picazo are known for, YBNL seems like a perfect fit to help develop their art.

