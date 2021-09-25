RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

N.I.O and Emiola release new single, 'Saving Grace'

Motolani Alake

N.I.O and Emiola release new single, 'Saving Grace.' (TBD)

Singer N.I.O and producer Emiola collaborate on a new song, this slow tempo, head-bopping alternative record is titled, Saving Grace.

On Saving Grace, N.I.O and Emiola sings about Their desire to be saved, delivering lyrics clear and succinctly they surrender to a higher power, requesting saving grace with an ethereal-like chorus and instrumentals.

Saving grace is produced by Emiola, mixed and mastered by Olaitan Dada.

Listen here: https://ffm.to/saving_grace

Follow N.I.O on;

Twitter: @niobure

IG: @n.i.o_3

Follow Emiola on;

Twitter: @orin_emii

IG: @thisbeatissunny

