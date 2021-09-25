Singer N.I.O and producer Emiola collaborate on a new song, this slow tempo, head-bopping alternative record is titled, Saving Grace.
N.I.O and Emiola release new single, 'Saving Grace'
Saving grace is produced by Emiola, mixed and mastered by Olaitan Dada.
Recommended articles
On Saving Grace, N.I.O and Emiola sings about Their desire to be saved, delivering lyrics clear and succinctly they surrender to a higher power, requesting saving grace with an ethereal-like chorus and instrumentals.
Saving grace is produced by Emiola, mixed and mastered by Olaitan Dada.
Listen here: https://ffm.to/saving_grace
Follow N.I.O on;
Twitter: @niobure
IG: @n.i.o_3
Follow Emiola on;
Twitter: @orin_emii
IG: @thisbeatissunny
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng