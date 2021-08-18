RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian recording artist Sarai Korpacz debuts lyric video for single 'Eden In Me'

Following the widespread enthusiasm for “Eden in Me,” Sarai Korpacz’s newest single released in July, the songwriter has overseen a lavish companion video, complete with on-screen lyrics and captivating visuals that underscore the message of the song and highlight the talent of her collaborators.

The video showcases island settings with panoramic Hawaiian vistas, tender Polynesian dancers, and lush tropical greenery.

Accompaniment of the song includes flute, trumpet, saxophone, violin, drums trombone, and more.

The bridge’s passionate guitar solo is a standout moment within the videography.

