Kendrick Lamar beats Drake to set new Spotify record in the United States

The single which was released on May 5th, 2024 as the last of four Drake diss records released by Kendrick Lamar garnered 6.593 million Spotify streams on its first day of release.

This record sees Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' surpass Drake's 2021 single 'Girls Want Girls' featuring Lil Baby which held the previous record.

When taken in the context of the ongoing feud between both rappers, Kendrick's record-making feat will be considered by some listeners to be a case of an insult to injury.

While there have been rumours of a feud between both rappers over the years, the feud took on a very dramatic and public turn when Kendrick dissed Drake while appearing as a guest artist on Metro Booming & Future's 'Like That' off their collaboration album 'We Don't Trust You'.

While J Cole was the first person to reply to Kendrick Lamar on '7th Minute Drill' off his surprise album 'Might Delete Later', the North Carolina rapper later made a U-Turn at his 2024 Dreamville concert where he publicly apologised to Kendrick Lamar for belittling his catalogue.

Drake would reply to Kendrick Lamar with 'Push Up' and 'Taylor Made Freestyle' before Kendrick responded with 'Euphoria' and 'Meet The Grahams'.

