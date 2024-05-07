ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel fills up OVO Wembley Arena in a landmark concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Kizz Daniel joins the list of Nigerian artists who have sold out Arenas in the United Kingdom.

Kizz Daniel fills up OVO Wembley Arena in a landmark concert
Kizz Daniel fills up OVO Wembley Arena in a landmark concert

Recommended articles

Kizz Daniel who is one of Afrobeats' most reliable hitmakers sold out the 12,000-capacity OVO Arena in what is his biggest concert yet in the United States.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2014 with his hit single 'Woju,' Kizz Daniel has soared to the summit of the Nigerian music industry with his steady release of hit singles and quality albums setting him aside.

ADVERTISEMENT

At his OVO Arena concert, Kizz Daniel thrilled fans with some of his hit singles 'Buga', 'Cough', 'Lie', and 'One Ticket'. He also performed the hits from his recently released EP 'TZA (Thankz Alot)'.

The arena packed full of fans sang along as Kizz Daniel performed 'Twe Twe', 'Too Busy To Be Bae', 'Sooner', and 'Showa' for which he was joined on stage by his wife.

With his landmark show, Kizz Daniel became the latest Nigerian artist to sell out the OVO Arena as he follows Adekunle Gold who recently sold out the Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kizz Daniel's 2024 has gotten off to a strong start with the Davido-assisted remix of his hit single 'Twe Twe' becoming the biggest song of the first quarter of 2024 according to TurnTable Charts.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chimezie Imo's 'Strawberry Chinny' to premiere at Essence Film Festival, see trailer

Chimezie Imo's 'Strawberry Chinny' to premiere at Essence Film Festival, see trailer

I can marry someone my parents don't accept - Singer Nasboi

I can marry someone my parents don't accept - Singer Nasboi

Introducing Bobby NTY and his new single 'High Tension'

Introducing Bobby NTY and his new single 'High Tension'

Fans left concerned after Skales posted a video of his face covered in blood

Fans left concerned after Skales posted a video of his face covered in blood

Nigeria has failed - Charly boy demands that President Tinubu resigns

Nigeria has failed - Charly boy demands that President Tinubu resigns

Kizz Daniel fills up OVO Wembley Arena in a landmark concert

Kizz Daniel fills up OVO Wembley Arena in a landmark concert

These actors are nominated for an AMVCA for the first time in 2024

These actors are nominated for an AMVCA for the first time in 2024

6 Movies where villains are more likeable and morally superior to heroes

6 Movies where villains are more likeable and morally superior to heroes

Anticipation builds up for Tems' debut album 'Born In The World'

Anticipation builds up for Tems' debut album 'Born In The World'

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A review of Bella Shmurda's EP 'R2 Sept 12'

Bella Shmurda explores the pain of loss on 'R2 Sept 12' EP [Review]

Loveb3rd, Guchi redefine emotional authenticity on 'This Your Love'

Loveb3rd, Guchi redefine emotional authenticity on 'This Your Love'

Adekunle Gold fires shots at Samklef over failure to produce song he was paid for

Adekunle Gold accuses Samklef of failing to produce a song he was paid for

5 takeaways from the track list of Ayra Starr's second album 'The Year I Turn 21'

5 takeaways from the track list of Ayra Starr's second album 'The Year I Turn 21'