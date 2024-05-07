Kizz Daniel fills up OVO Wembley Arena in a landmark concert

Kizz Daniel who is one of Afrobeats' most reliable hitmakers sold out the 12,000-capacity OVO Arena in what is his biggest concert yet in the United States.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2014 with his hit single 'Woju,' Kizz Daniel has soared to the summit of the Nigerian music industry with his steady release of hit singles and quality albums setting him aside.

At his OVO Arena concert, Kizz Daniel thrilled fans with some of his hit singles 'Buga', 'Cough', 'Lie', and 'One Ticket'. He also performed the hits from his recently released EP 'TZA (Thankz Alot)'.

The arena packed full of fans sang along as Kizz Daniel performed 'Twe Twe', 'Too Busy To Be Bae', 'Sooner', and 'Showa' for which he was joined on stage by his wife.

With his landmark show, Kizz Daniel became the latest Nigerian artist to sell out the OVO Arena as he follows Adekunle Gold who recently sold out the Arena.

