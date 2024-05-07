5 projects affected by the Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar rap beef

Kendrick Lamar's guest appearance on 'Like That' off Metro Booming & Future's joint album 'We Don't Trust You' caused a stir as the 17 times took shots at Drake and J Cole over their "Big 3" claims on their collaboration 'First Person Shooter' with the formal being the main target.

After 'Like That' dropped on March 22, 2024, it kicked off what has been one of the most iconic rap beef yet between Canadian hip hip megastar Drake and Compton's rap genius Kendrick Lamar.

The music world, especially on social media has followed with rapt attention the beef that has now entered its second month and produced 8 diss tracks since Kendrick Lamar too his shots on 'Like That'.

In between this historic rap beef, several artists have released music that has gone under the radar. Some artists have been forced to push back their release till the Kendrick V Drake beef settles down.

On his X account, Audiomack's Executive Vice President for Global Operations Brian Zisook shared that several releases scheduled for May 10 has now been pushed back indefinitely.

Here are five projects that have been affected by the Kendrick Vs Drake beef.

1. Ice Prince - Fire & Ice

Nigerian rap great Ice Prince Zamani was set to release his fourth solo album titled 'Fire & Ice' on May 3. He has since pushed back the album release to May 17 amidst the globally publicised beef between Drake and Kendrick.

2. Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

On May 3, 2024, Dua Lipa released her new album 'Radical Optimism'.

For a superstar of Dua Lipa's standing, there has been minimal attention on her album as most music consumers are currently focused on the ongoing feud between Drake & Kendrick.

3. Ajebo Hustlers - Bad Boy Etiquette 102

Sensational Nigerian music duo Ajebo Hustlers released the second installment of their project Bad Boy Etiquette on May 3rd which was a day in between the release of Kendrick Lamar's back-to-back diss records.

4. SIA - Reasonable Woman

While SIA isn't the most talked about artist on social media, her latest album 'Reasonable Woman' released on May 3rd is set to suffer some marketing setbacks as it's one of the collateral damages in the Drake Vs Kendrick rap beef.

5. Vibez INC album

Seyi Vibe's new label Vibez INC is set to release a joint 10-track project that has seen the release of one song daily since 'Instagram' dropped on April 30.

