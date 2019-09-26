Artist: Amaarae

Song Title: Like It

Genre: R&B, Afrobeats, dancehall

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 26, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Rvdical The Kid

Video Director: David Nicol-Sey

Details/Takeaway: Eclectic Ghanian singer, Amaarae releases her new single, 'Like It' ahead of her sophomore EP.

The sexy Alt-R&B, Afro-synth pop enjoys R&B and dancehall influences and rhythms that runs on lo-fi, trip-hop sample.

The song documents how opposites can become lovers. She sings, “I want people to feel like they can dance to it, or make love to it and for even very hard guys to be able to vibe to it.”

Only two years since her debut, Amaarae has already established herself in a unique space and has collaborated with Nigeria’s alternative superstars like Odunsi and made two appearances on Santi’s sophomore album Mandy and the Jungle.

Beyond working in the alternative space, she has also worked with afrobeats heavy hitters like Nigeria’s Wande Coal and Ghana’s Stonebwoy

You can listen to the song below;