On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Nigerian producer Sarz and singer, Wurld held a listening party for their upcoming EP, 'I Like Girls With Trobul' at Isiola Oyekan, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Before the listening party, Sarz was the DJ who thrilled attendees with his jockey skills. He killed the job with ease and made people bob and weave. But then, something happened, Naira Marley's voice came on a thumping zanku song that nobody knew. The beat also accompanied Sarz's producer tag, "Really."

A few people thought the song might find its way onto the EP that was about to be played, but they were wrong. What happened next was unprecedented. Olamide and Reminisce scattered ground just after Naira Marley. The beat features a heavy drum set and very minimal melody, but it doesn't matter.

As we were to discover later, the song will be released on Friday, November 8, 2019. The announcement on Reminisce's Instagram page. In the meantime, you can listen to Sarz work on Wande Coal's new song, 'Vex' below;