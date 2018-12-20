By popular demand, Coca-Cola Nigeria today releases the hip hop remix of the hugely successful ‘MamaDiMama’ soundtrack.

MamaDiMama, the remix, is produced by and features hugely talented, multi-award winner and music icon, 2Baba. 2Baba’s remix of the hugely successful song celebrates the hero in his beloved Annie.

The soundtrack, featured in the MamaDiMama advert that heralded the release of Coca Cola’s 1L PET bottle, reinforces Coca Cola’s commitment to inspiring and celebrating intimate family moments. This remix gives 2Baba the chance to share his appreciation of Annie’s role in creating intimate moments within the Idibia home with his adoring fans.

As Gbolahan Sanni, Coca-Cola Nigeria Marketing Director, puts it, “We are elated that the energy in this song resonates so strongly with young Nigerians. They are after all the future. For us at Coca Cola, MamaDiMama, the soundtrack, speaks to our appreciation of ‘Mothers’ and our commitment to nurturing and inspiring those intimate moments that keep the family strong and our consumers happy. We are thrilled that these are values that are shared by our consumers. And so, even as we wish everyone happy holidays, we encourage you to get a copy of the MamaDiMama Soundtrack and to share it with your loved ones as you celebrate in this season dedicated to family, to caring and to sharing”.

Click here to listen/download.

This is a featured post