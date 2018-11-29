Mr Eazi's 'Lagos To London' to hit 80 Million streams

news

Mr Eazi has stated that his recently released project, ''Lagos To London'' is close to hitting the 80 Million streams mark on all streaming platforms less than a month after it was released.

This he announced in a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, November 29th with the caption,

''We got the Number 1 streaming Project out of Africa ATM!!! Thank You God for Keeping things Running Smoothly.'' he shared.

The Banku Music singer then shared an image of the cummulative numbers which was at the '79,071,802' streaming mark at the time, even though the platforms from which the numbers have been pulled together were not clearly stated.

''Lagos To London'' is Mr Eazi's second studio project released on November 9, 2018 as a follow up to his breakout tape, , ''Accra To Lagos'' which kicked off his career early in 2017.

The album consists of 15 tracks and features a number of guest appearances including established names like 2Baba, Burna Boy, Simi and Maleek Berry, international acts like Diplo, Giggs and Sneakbo as well as fast rising talents in Lady Donli and more.

Mr Eazi to help 100 artists with launch of Empawa programme

'Empawa' is a platform designed to empower and support upcoming African talents across 7 countries through the sponsoring of their music videos.

''An artist can simply bet small by putting up a video of him/herself rapping or singing and win big by getting the chance to be one of the 100 artists to get funded for a music video, chosen by my internal team and top industry professionals.

The minimum spend on this video of 100 winners is N300,000 per video, then there will be marketing both digital and print.'' he explains.

Entries for the Empawa program, which is being launched across seven African countries [Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Zambia] and has already seen videos shot for two selected artistes will end on December 15, 2018.